Mumbai: Skipper Virat Kohli hugged his wife and actress Anushka Sharma after she slammed trolls on social media for all the allegations of favouritism made against her, especially in relation to her presence at India’s cricket matches.

The Rab Ne Bana Di actress shared a new picture with her husband, which shows her embracing Virat.

She wrote alongside the pictures, “There is a light that never goes out.” The couple can be seen standing in front of a neon sign. She’s wearing an off-shoulder top and distressed denims, while Virat is dressed casually in a T-shirt and jeans.

Anushka’s post has already been ‘liked’ over half-a-million times in just an hour. Several of her fans left comments under the post. While one person called them a ‘beautiful couple’, others left heart emojis.

Anushka’s response was sparked by a recent statement made by former cricketer Farokh Engineer, in which he’d claimed to have seen members of the selection committee fetching cups of tea for her. Anushka had retorted, “I drink coffee.”

She’d written, “Today. I have decided to speak up because someone’s silence cannot be taken as their weakness. I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone’s thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof & leave me OUT of it.” Engineer later said that he had made the comments in jest.

Later, the veteran cricketer apologized the actress. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has reportedly signed on to appear opposite Hrithik Roshan in a remake of Satte Pe Satta, directed by Farah Khan.