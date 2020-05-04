Bhubaneswar: The LIVEINYOURLIVINGROOM virtual music concert organised by Instagram and supported by Signature 24 Productions saw huge response from fans and social media users Sunday.

The musical extravaganza featured ten popular Odia singers one after the other for five hours to perform with a mix and variation of Odia songs from the early 1990’s to current chartbusters.

The star studded line-up had Rituraj Mohanty, Antara Chakrabarty, Satyajeet Pradhan, Ananya Nanda, Jagruti Mishra, Amrita Bharati, Satyajeet Jena, Ashutosh Mohanty, Biswajit Mahapatra and Swayam Pravash Padhi serenade fans with their immense musical talent.

Approximately 10,000 real viewers tuned into Instagram to watch the event. People who have missed the concert can watch it on Signature 24 Productions’ Facebook page from 5th May onwards said Joyeeta Roy, Founder Director of Signature 24 Productions.

Although the singers mostly sang Odia songs as it was a Odisha based music festival, Biswajit and Rituraj did take fans’ requests to sing Hindi songs. They also Interacted with fans and answer their questions besides advising everyone to follow lockdown rules during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from singers the concert saw support from some of the biggest stars of the Odia film industry such as Babushaan Mohanty, Aparajita Mohanty, Bhoomika Dash, Prakruti Mishra, Tamanna, Jyoti Ranjan Nayak, Sujeet Paikaray and Divya Mohanty.

The response received from Odisha was unexpected as there was another live event happening simultaneously on Facebook with Hindi cinema stars raising funds for COVID-19.

“We as organisers were overwhelmed with the love and affection that the viewers gave to each of the singers to make the LIVEINYOURLIVINGROOM event of Instagram a huge success,” said Joyeeta.

“Facebook and Instagram have a lot of plans with Odisha. With the overwhelming response received, we are sure that we would do some more unique events like this with more stars from Odisha and entertain the Odia audience,” she added.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, this is an initiative of Instagram to spread positivity and entertain the Instagram audience by bringing together the celebrity singers to perform.

PNN