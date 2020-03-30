Indian men’s team skipper Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma pledged their support Monday to the relief funds – PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) – in the fight against the pandemic.

The stylish cricketer too to social media, saying the couple were left heartbroken due to the suffering people are going through. He also said that the contribution would ease the pain of the citizens.

“Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens,” Kohli posted on his official Twitter handle.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

While the entire sporting world is at halt following the unprecedented health crisis, with major sports events were being cancelled and postponed, including the Tokyo Olympics and European Football Championships.

The cricketing calendar has also been thrown into chaos with all international series on a hold currently. The most-followed domestic league IPL was also postponed from March 29 to April 15 and could now even be cancelled or postponed further with the country in a 21-day lockdown till April 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Tuesday ordered the three-week ‘total lockdown’ to break the chain of transmission of the virus, which spreads rapidly.