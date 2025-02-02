Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) Saturday held a grand ceremony to celebrate the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2024 at the Railway Auditorium in Bhubaneswar, an event dedicated to recognising the exceptional service and unwavering commitment of its employees. The occasion saw the felicitation of 49 employees for their exemplary contributions to the organisation’s success.

The awards were presented by ECoR’s general manager Parmeshwar Funkwal who took the opportunity to commend the awardees for their relentless dedication and hard work. He praised the recipients for their outstanding performance, which has played a pivotal role in achieving the organisation’s objectives and upholding its operational standards.

The Sambalpur division was awarded the coveted overall efficiency shield, a testament to its exceptional operational performance and the high standards of service it consistently maintains. In addition, the award for cleanliness was presented to the Puri station, which was honoured with the big station cleanliness shield for its remarkable efforts in maintaining cleanliness across the station. Haridaspur station, under the Khurda Road division, earned the small station cleanliness shield, further highlighting the commitment of ECoR stations to high standards of hygiene and sanitation.

In his address, Funkwal also emphasised the significance of teamwork and the continuous efforts required to achieve operational excellence. He acknowledged the 24/7 dedication shown by the employees, particularly in ensuring that passenger satisfaction is always a top priority. The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including president of the ECoR Women’s Welfare Organisation president Kavita Funkwal, additional general manager Mohes Kumar Behera and other senior officials from ECoR, including principal department heads. Senior deputy general manager BK Mishra welcomed the guests and highlighted the importance of the awards in motivating employees to excel in their roles. Deputy general manager KK Kadanga coordinated the event and concluded the ceremony by delivering a vote of thanks.

The Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2024 ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the hard work and dedication that drives ECoR’s success.

