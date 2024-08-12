Bhubaneswar: A visually-challenged octogenarian who makes a living out of begging has done something incredible and set an example worth emulating for his ‘abled’ counterparts. Meet Raghu Rout, 80, who devotees would often find begging by the roadside, performed the ‘Purnahuti’ of a three-day-long Yagna he organised to mark the consecration of a Shani temple on the premises of Hatakeshwar temple in Atri near Khurda, Sunday. The ceremony, nevertheless, marked the steadfastness of the differently-abled man to achieve a near-impossible feat while living in penury.

Needless to say, the over Rs 3 lakh spent on the construction of the temple was footed by Raghu from the savings he made from the alms devotees gave him over the years. “My dreams came true with the blessings of the almighty. Though I can’t witness the divine moment in my own eyes, the completion of the task has given me immense self-satisfaction,” said a beaming Raghu. It all started when Raghu, who would seek alms by the side of a road leading to Hatakeshwar temple, once heard that a Shanidev idol had been worshipped below a Peepal (sacred fig) tree outside the temple. “After hearing this, I felt like contributing my bit towards the construction of a temple,” said Raghu who subsequently spoke to the temple servitors’ association about his desire to build a temple for his revered deity.

The servitors’ body consented to his proposal. Though the task was herculean, Raghu didn’t give up and kept saving a portion of his collection towards the cause, till he could gather enough to build the temple. “While normal people are reluctant to donate for any auspicious work these days, Raghu’s philanthropy is an example for all,” said senior servitor of Hatakeswar temple Dilip Panda.

Sharing his life’s journey, Raghu said he had been abandoned by his parents after he was born with congenital blindness. “I was raised by an ‘officer’ who too abandoned me after a child was born in his family,” Raghu said adding that as far as his memory goes he has been begging near Hatskeshwar shrine ever since. Sadly though, the man who financed the construction of the Shani temple does not have a roof over his head. Meanwhile, the servitors’ body has demanded the government to provide pension and a house to Raghu who has reached an advanced age.

PRABHAT PANIGRAHI, OP