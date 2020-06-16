Mumbai: Vivek Oberoi was the only actor to attend the funeral of late star Sushant Singh Rajput which took place at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Along with him were spotted actress Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Later in the day, Vivek took to Instagram to express his grief and also paid tribute to SSR.

In his post, he wrote, “Being at Sushant’s cremation today was so heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I’ve been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution. I wish he stopped to think of his family, friends and the millions of fans who are feeling this tragic loss today.. he would have realized how much people CARE! When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable, when I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can’t express how deeply tragic it felt. I hope our industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to bitch less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family.. a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us. I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput, I pray god takes away all that pain you felt my brother and gives strength to your family to deal with their loss. I pray you are in a better place now, maybe we didn’t deserve you.”

Meanwhile, at the funeral, Sushant’s co-stars Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey and other were also present. Sushant has passed away June 14 at his Bandra residence. Reportedly, the actor committed suicide. He was 34.