New Delhi: Vodafone Idea Sunday announced new prepaid tar iffs for its prepaid products and services.

Vodafone Idea had stated that it would increase its tariff from December 1. The announcement has come on the backdrop of its highest quarterly loss of Rs 50,922 crore amid an adverse Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross reve nue (AGR).

In its combo plans of Rs 49, there is Rs 38 Talktime, 100 MB data, 2.5p/sec tariff, 28 days validity. In Plan Rs 79, Rs 64 Talktime, 200 MB data, 1p/sec tariff, 28 days validity.

In Unlimited Packs, (28 days validity), there are — Rs 149 Plan with Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS, 28 days validity, In Rs 249 Plan — Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day, 28 days validity. In Rs 299 Plan — Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity and Rs 399 Plan, there is Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 3 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day, 28 days validity.

In Unlimited packs, (84 days validity), for Plans Rs 379 there is Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3,000 mins for off-net calls), 6 GB data, 1,000 SMS, 84 days validity, in Plan Rs 599, Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls ), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity, In Rs 699 plan there is Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity).

For One year validity, unlimited annual plan, Rs 1,499 plan of Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12,000 mins for off-net calls), 24 GB data, 3,600 SMS, 365 days validity and then there is Rs 2,399 plan — Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 365 days validity.

Under unlimited Satchet, there is Rs 19 Unlimited On-net Voice, 150 MB data, 100 SMS, two days validity.

On first recharges, the Plans are of Rs 97 with Rs 45 Talktime, 100 MB data, 1p/sec tariff, 28 days validity, Plan 197 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS, 28 days validity Rs 297 plan on Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity and Rs 647 plan for Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity.

New plans will be available across India starting 00:00 hours of December 3, 2019.

In line with its commitment to provide customers with simple, convenient and affordable products, VIL has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data. Customers can avail their benefits by just selecting the plan best suited to their specific needs and continue to enjoy seam less connectivity across India.

(IANS)