New Delhi: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea is “in conversation” with satcom players to explore potential partneships, a senior company official said.

The telco believes that use cases for satellite communications would be in areas where traditional connectivity infrastructure, such as fibre optic cables or cell towers is lacking.

This could include remote rural regions or underserved urban areas, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Vodafone Idea told PTI.

However, there are still “open questions” such as the cost of the devices, regulatory approvals on using satellite for terrestrial connectivity, he added.

“We are in conversations with partners and will share an update at an appropriate time,” Singh said but declined to divulge details.

Last week, Jio Platforms announced signing a deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s broadband internet services to India. The deal with Musk – widely seen as the right-hand-man of US President Donald Trump – came a day after telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel signed a similar pact with the US firm.

The agreements are subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in India.

PTI