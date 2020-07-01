New Delhi: Shares of Vodafone Idea Wednesday plunged nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a staggering Rs 73,878 crore of net loss for the fiscal ended March 2020.

The stock tanked 4.89 per cent to Rs 10.10 on BSE.

On NSE, it declined 4.71 per cent to Rs 10.10.

The country’s third largest telecom operator, earlier in the day, reported a staggering Rs 73,878 crore net loss for the fiscal ended March 2020 – the highest ever by any Indian firm – after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues.

The firm, which has to pay Rs 51,400 crore dues after the apex court ordered the non-telecom revenues to be included in calculating statutory dues, said the liability has “cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern”.

In a regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea (VIL) reported widening of March quarter net loss to Rs 11,643.5 crore. Its losses stood at Rs 4,881.9 crore in the same period a year ago and Rs 6,438.8 crore in previous October-December quarter.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) estimates the firm’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at Rs 58,254 crore for period up to FY 2016-17, but the company put the dues at Rs 46,000 crore “after adjustment of certain computational errors and payments made in the past not considered in the DoT demand.”

Of the total dues, it has made a payment of Rs 6,854.4 crore.

PTI