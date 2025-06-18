Lembata/Delhi: A powerful eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano Tuesday sent ash clouds soaring 10,000 meters into the air, prompting authorities to raise the alert to the highest level and expand the danger zone to 8km from the crater. The volcanic plume, shaped like a giant mushroom, was visible from cities as far as 90 to 150km away.

The eruption disrupted air traffic in the region, forcing an Air India flight bound for Bali to return mid-way to New Delhi Wednesday. “Air India flight AI2145 from Delhi to Bali was advised to air return due to reports of volcanic eruption near the destination airport, in the interest of safety,” the airline said. The flight landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked. The airline is offering hotel accommodation, full refunds, or complimentary rescheduling.

Indonesia’s Geology Agency recorded an unusually high level of volcanic activity at Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, with 50 volcanic events in two hours, far exceeding the usual daily 8–10 tremors. No casualties have been reported in the current eruption, but residents have been cautioned about possible lava flows during heavy rains.

The 1,584-metre (5,197-foot) volcano, located in the Flores Timur district, is part of a twin volcanic system with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan. Previous eruptions, including one in November that killed nine people and injured dozens, underline the area’s volatility.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to frequent seismic activity with 120 active volcanoes. It sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates often collide, triggering earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

PNN & Agencies