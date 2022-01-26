Kalinganagar/Bhadrak: Anomalies in voters’ lists have left 170 people fuming in Ranagundi panchayat under Danagadi block of Jajpur. Similarly, 54 people have found their names missing in voters’ lists in Bhadrak district. They will be deprived of exercising their franchise during the upcoming panchayat polls. They have taken up the issue with administration.

According to reports, names of 170 people in Barakhal under Danagadi block have been deleted from the voter list. They have demanded halt to voting. They have apprised the Collector and the BDO about the anomalies and demanded that the mess in the list needs to be rectified well before the elections.

Likewise, 54 people of Kedarpur panchayat in Bhadrak district have complained before the Collector that their names have been struck off from the voter list and an official has committed the mischief by adding names of 54 people from other wards to the list.