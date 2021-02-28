Sambalpur: With 29 students testing positive for COVID-19, Sambalpur district administration Sunday shut down Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla until further orders.

In addition to VSSUT, several other areas with positive cases were also declared as containment and buffer zones to tackle any probable spread of the deadly virus, an official source informed.

According to the source, only essential services will be allowed in the containment zones. It will also be strictly ensured that there is no movement of local denizens and vehicles within the restricted areas.

Sambalpur district administration will conduct contact tracing, surveillance and other clinical interventions as required. The local administration will arrange to provide medical services and supply of essential goods such as milk, medicines, vegetable as well as grocery.

Burla police station inspector-in-charge has been asked to ensure there is no unnecessary movement of vehicles and persons inside the containment zones. The IIC has been empowered to issue required pass to persons going outside and coming inside, with intimation to the control room.

PNN