Sambalpur: A first year student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla in Sambalpur district alleged that he had been subjected to ragging.

The student made a video viral on social media wherein he brought the ragging allegation against some seniors.

According to his allegation in the purported video, it was around 2pm Wednesday when some senior students had waylaid him in front of the hostel. They hurled abuses at him because he was not in uniform. Then they took him forcibly to a room where some 20 to 25 students started raining blows and kicks on him. They continued beating him till the arrival of the hostel warden. The perpetrators left the hostel but were later heard hurling abuses at him from the hostel gate.

Sources said that the university authorities have started probing into the allegation. Action will be taken according to the probe report. However, the victimised student was yet to lodge a formal complaint till the arrival of the last report.

PNN