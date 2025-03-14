Sambalpur: A first-year engineering student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla drowned in the power channel of the Hirakud dam while bathing Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanshu Prakash Behera, 19, son of Sanjay Behera from Dhenkanal. Priyanshu was pursuing civil engineering at VSSUT.

According to reports, Priyanshu and some of his friends went to the power channel of the Hirakud dam Thursday morning for a bath.

While bathing, the 19-year-old was swept away into deep water and drowned.

His friends immediately rescued him and rushed him to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), but doctors declared him dead.

