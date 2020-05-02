Bhadrak: Former international cricket player VVS Laxman Saturday took to Twitter to heap praise on Chhayarani Sahu of Bhadrak.

Chhayarani is a farmer who recently distributed her produce among the needy in her locality during the ongoing lockdown.

The cricketer wrote, “Chhayarani Sahu, a farmer from Bhadrak district in Odisha, has been distributing her vegetable produce voluntarily to the residents of about 15 nearby villages. While there is a lot of suffering for people, it’s so wonderful to see people showing their humanity and selflessness.”

Chhayarani Sahu, a farmer from Bhadrak district in Odisha, has been distributing her vegetable produce voluntarily to the residents of about 15 nearby villages. While there is a lot of suffering for people, it's so wonderful to see people showing their humanity and selflessness pic.twitter.com/4D0A3LjrZG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 2, 2020

The tweet has so far clocked 3,700+ likes and more than 550 retweets.

Chhayarani and her husband Sarbeswar Sahu belong to Kuruda village under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district. They grow vegetables such as bitter gourd, pumpkin, tomato and brinjal in their backyard.

Recently they carried their farm produces to Basudevpur town and distributed them among the needy in Bhairabpur and Uchadiha localities. Their noble gesture has earned them appreciation from various quarters.

(PNN)