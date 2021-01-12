Sydney: Well it is doubtful whether India can even field a playing XI in the upcoming fourth Test against Australia at Brisbane. If they are to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India need to play their main bowlers. Well India were dealt a telling blow Tuesday with main pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the Brisbane game. Jasprit Bumrah is suffering from an abdominal strain.

If that wasn’t enough, Mayank Agarwal has sustained a knock on the hands and it could be a hairline fracture. Agarwal was tipped to replace the injured Hanuma Vihari in the middle order. To make matters worse, Ravichandran Ashwin’s back spasms have aggravated after battling for three hours on the final day. There are virtually no players left on the bench.

Bumrah, key to India’s attack, sustained the strain during the drawn third Test in Sydney. It has been learnt that Bumrah’s scan reports showed a strain. The Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury. They have to keep him ready for the upcoming four-Test series against England.

“Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England,” a BCCI source said.

“If we take the risk of him playing at 50 percent, what if the injury aggravates and he breaks down in the middle of the match and then ruled out for better part of England series? England is the last series which will decide the qualification for World Test Championship final. We are in contention and would require a fit Bumrah,” the senior BCCI source added.

The Indian pace attack now comprising Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natrajan has less than five Tests against their names. Hence one can understand the plight India face going into the fourth Test beginning January 15.

If Agarwal’s scans reveal that it’s a bruise and not a fracture, then he will play. The batting order could well be Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Agarwal, Rishabh Pant and the four bowlers.