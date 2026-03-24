Tihidi: A two-year-old girl was killed while her mother and elder sister were seriously injured after a portion of a wall collapsed on them in Bhadrak district Sunday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred in Kashipur village under Sahapur panchayat within Pirahat police limits in Tihidi block. According to reports, Bharati Behera, 30, had gone to her parental home in Kashipur from Nandapur village under Achak panchayat.

Her two daughters, Pujarani, 4, and Liza, 2, were playing in front of their maternal uncle’s house while Bharati stood nearby.

Suddenly, a partially constructed wall built on the roof of a house belonging to Narayan Behera collapsed along with a portion of the structure and fell on the mother and her two children.

Liza died on the spot, while Bharati and Pujarani sustained critical injuries.