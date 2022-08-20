Sonepur: Expert woman weaver Shantilata Meher has woven a wall hanging depicting Dandi March on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating the completion of 75 years of independence. The wall hanging is drawing appreciation from various quarters where Meher has beautifully crafted the pictures of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 76th Independence Day celebration and the Dandi March taken out by Mahatma Gandhi on the lines of famous Sambalpuri Bandha art. Meher herself has prepared the graphic designs and intricately stitched the Bandha designs on the wall hanging. A resident of Sidhhi Vinayak Nagar in Binika town, it took two and half months for Meher to prepare the wall hanging. The matter came to the fore when Meher accompanied by her husband Akshaya Meher visited the district Collectorate at Sonepur and presented the wall hanging to Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane at her office.

Collector Naravane appreciated the efforts of Bandha weavers like her and the intricate designs she had put into the wall hanging. She also asked her staff to put the wall hanging in the conference hall of the Collectorate. She also advised her to prepare more such wall hangings for Subarnashree with the assistance of ORMAS. Meher, an expert in Bandha art, had earlier drawn the attention of all by preparing a saree depicting the various forms of Surya Namaskar on the occasion of International Yoga Day, June 21. When contacted, Meher said she will prepare two separate wall hangings on President Droupadi Murmu and Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in the coming days.