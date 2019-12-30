Jajpur: A meritorious girl here has been deprived of receiving higher education as the college where she was studying earlier demanded Rs 4,000 as bribe in lieu of a college leaving certificate (CLC), a report said.

The victim identified as Urmila Jena is a Dalit and native of Rambhila village in Bhadrak district. She was studying plus three first year science at Pataneshwari Degree College at Suakati in Keonjhar district and later selected for admission at Vyasanagar College (Autonomous) in Jajpur Road.

However, the college authorities at Suakati refused to do the favour unless she pays them a bribe of Rs 4,000. This has pushed her into distress as her dream for higher education lies shattered.

Observers claimed that the poor girl has been deprived of higher education due to negligence and whimsical attitude of Pataneswari Degree College authorities at Suakati.

The matter came to fore after the deputy director Hrushikesh Mohanty of state higher education department intervened in the matter following a complaint lodged by Jena at Odisha State Human Rights Commission in Bhubaneswar.

Mohanty directed the regional director, directorate of higher education to submit a detailed report before him by January 2 in this regard.

Accordingly, the deputy director of the directorate in his letter (11561, dated-24.12.2019) has asked the principals of Vyasanagar College (Autonomous) and Pataneshwari Degree College to submit detailed reports to him on the matter.

Sources said Jena was studying plus three first year science at the Patneshwari Degree College in 2016-17. However, she failed to attend her classes regularly due to her ill health. Later, she applied online for admission at Vyasanagar College at Jajpur Road in 2017-18 and was selected.

However, the college at Suakati where she was studying did not give her CLC in time. Jena met the college authorities for her CLC but they demanded Rs 4,000 as bribe from her to do the favour. She expressed her inability but the college authorities refused to listen to her plea unless she pays them bribe. She met the college authorities several times for CLC but in vain.

When contacted, principal Tahir Khan of Vyasanagar College confirmed the development stating that Jena is yet to get admission in the college due to lack of CLC from her earlier college. He however, assured that he will submit a report in this regard Monday.

