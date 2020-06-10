Washington: Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd has said he’s testifying to Congress for a particular reason. He wants his brother George Floyd’s to be ‘more than another name’ on a growing list of those killed by police atrocities.

Congress hearing

Floyd’s appearance before a House hearing Wednesday comes a day after funeral services for George. The latter has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations calling for changes to police practices. Demonstrators across the world also want an end to racial prejudices.

“If his (Floyd) death ends up changing the world for the better, it would be nice. And I think it will. I think it has. Then he died as he lived,” Philonise said, according to an advance copy of his remarks.

Not just another face

Philonise has said he wants to make sure that his brother is ‘more than another face on a t-shirt’. “More than another name on a list that won’t stop growing. I’m tired. I’m tired of the pain I’m feeling now. I’m tired of the pain I feel every time another black person is killed for no reason,” Philonise said.

‘Stop the pain’

“I’m here today to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain. Stop us from being tired. The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough. Be the leaders that this country, this world, needs. Do the right thing,” he added.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler gaveled in the session as Democrats review the Justice in Policing Act. There are far-ranging package of proposals amid a national debate on policing and racial inequity in the United States. Lawmakers will also hear testimony from civil rights and law enforcement leaders.