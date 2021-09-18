Many factors affect the height of budding child including environment and diet. Although major contributors are genes which is around 60 to 80 percent of your child’s final height, good nutrition and diet can be beneficial.

Nothing can be done about genes, but proper nutrition and diet from an early age can help your child grow a few inches in height.

Follow these below given tips to increase the height of your children by a few inches:

Nutritious diet – Whether adult or child, nutritious diet is a basic need for every person. 3 meals and 2 snacks rich in nutrients help in the development of mind and body. Try to give many foods in the diet of the child along with the right kind of nutrition. Add more fresh fruits, whole grains, dairy and sources of protein to his diet. Avoid sugar and processed food.

Ignore Supplements – To ensure that the child is getting enough nutrients, parents also give him supplements, which are not necessary. Supplements should be given to the child only on the advice of a doctor if he is deficient in certain nutrients or is suffering from growth related problems. The priority should be to give nutrients from food.

Exercise – It is best to teach your child daily exercise from an early age. There are many benefits to being physically active, which include increasing height. Yoga, stretching and meditation are also enough to stay physically and mentally fit. Exercise helps to stretch the spine.