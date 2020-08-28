Lionel Messi has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer.

According to ESPN, the club confirmed that they were notified by Messi of his decision via burofax, a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties.

Manchester City and Paris St Germain (PSG) are reportedly leading the race to sign the Argentinean superstar. However it won’t be easy.

Messi has an agreement with Barcelona until 2021 after the exit clause in his contract expired, according to multiple reports. Accordingly, any club will have to pay Barcelona about Rs 5,341 crore at current euro-rupee exchange rate (700 million euros) as transfer fees to buy him.

However, Messi says he is a free agent and may decide to leave the club. Accordingly, Messi can give a notice in the first ten days of June at the end of each season to tell whether he wants to stay in the club or not. But this time it did not happen. The club says that Messi did not give him any information during this period. This means he has now joined the club for another year.

Messi, 33, says the season lasted until August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes that he still has the right to leave Barcelona as a free agent and the club cannot take any action against him. Provided that he informs the club and he did so Tuesday. If the dispute escalates, the matter will reach FIFA.

Messi was signed by Barcelona at the age of 14 by signing a paper napkin. He remained the club’s star player for 20 years. During this time he played 731 matches and scored 634 goals. The 33-year-old won 34 trophies for the club. It includes 10 La Liga and four Champions League titles.