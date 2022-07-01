Shimla: NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu said Friday she wants the uplift of people through infrastructure development at the grassroots level. Droupadi Murmu was addressing a function attended by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur and state MLAs in Solan’s Baddi.

The election for the president’s post will be held July 18. The BJP-led ruling NDA at the Centre has fielded Murmu. On the other hand the opposition parties have made former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha as their candidate.

Murmu also paid tributes to war heroes, including Major Somnath Sharma, the country’s first Param Vir Chakra recipient. She said the history and tradition of Himachal Pradesh has been glorious. Himachal is the main area of spirituality and tourism and is known as ‘Dev Bhoomi’ across India, she added.

Murmu said Himachal Pradesh is showing the way to the country on various parameters of development. She urged countrymen to work unitedly to make India a prosperous nation.

On this occasion, the HP CM Thakur said the victory of Murmu in the poll is certain. The selection of Murmu for the post of the president is a reflection of positive and holistic thinking of the BJP, he asserted. He said the BJP has always been committed for the unity and welfare of all sections of society.

CM Thakur said Murmu has set an excellent example for all sections of society through her life. Murmu’s efforts in the direction of development of tribal areas, education of girls and balanced development of all sections of society are highly commendable, he informed.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed his gratitude to the presidential candidate for starting her election campaign from Himachal Pradesh. He said the selection of a woman belonging to a tribal community for the election of the president is a reflection of the BJP’s progressive thinking.