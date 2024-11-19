Bengaluru: Vikram Gowda, one of the most wanted Maoists killed in an encounter with the police, had more than 50 cases against him in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He had always opposed the state government’s efforts to reform Maoists and bring them to the mainstream, said officials here Tuesday.

According to police, Vikram Gowda was on the most wanted list of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu state police departments. He headed the Maoist movement in Karnataka state.

Gowda hailed from Kudlu Nadvalu village in Hebri taluk of Karnataka’s Udupi district. Kuppuswamy from Tamil Nadu is heading the Maoist movement in the South India region and Vikram Gowda was handling the Karnataka region under him.

Gowda was wanted in more than 50 cases and was also involved in the Maoist movement for almost two decades. He came from a background in labour organisation and developed a liking for the Maoists.

He managed to escape from the clutches of Karnataka Police three times. The police had almost caught him once. In 2016, Gowda was spotted by Kerala Police. However, he again managed to give them a slip and escape into the thick jungles of the Western Ghats.

Gowda strongly opposed the successive Karnataka state government’s efforts to bring Maoists to the mainstream through various initiatives. He was also against author and activist late Gowri Lankesh for playing a major role in reforming the Maoists.

He posted posters against the late Gowri Lankesh and her efforts to reach out to Maoists to come into the mainstream by surrendering weapons in the Chikkamagaluru district.

Vikram Gowda was the head of the Netravati wing. He was also at the forefront of the movement in opposing the declaration of Kudremukh National Park. He got in touch with Maoists through this movement. As he hailed from a labour organisation background, Vikram Gowda soon became an active Maoist and led the Netravati team in Karnataka.

The police department had announced a Rs 5 lakh cash award for information on him 10 years ago. As many as 13 cases were filed against Gowda in Chikkamagalur district alone. In total, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala states, more than 50 police cases were registered against him.

The Karnataka Police killed one of the most wanted Maoist leaders of South India, Vikram Gowda, in an encounter in the Kabbinale forest region in Udupi district. Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced this to the media on Tuesday. He said, “Our police forces encountered dreaded naxal leader Vikram Gowda Monday evening. After being spotted by the police, Vikram Gowda opened fire on the police. The police in turn opened fire on him and killed him.”

Vikram Gowda’s other three associates, who were with him, however, managed to escape from the police forces. The authorities have continued the combing operation in the region, Parameshwara stated. The police forces had been keeping a vigil on the movements of Vikram Gowda. They had collected credible inputs about his movements and finally launched the operation, he stated.

