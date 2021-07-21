Nayagarh: Random and consistent illegal blastings in stone quarries and operation of automated stone crushing units have spelt doom for Bhalumudia hill in Odagaon tehsil of Nayagarh district. It has become a cause of concern for local people even as the hill, once rich with flora and fauna, is battling for existence. On the other hand, owing to illegal stone quarrying, the government is losing crores of rupees as revenue.

Local residents alleged that stones are being mined illegally using explosives in the hill for the last five years. Huge quantities of stones are extracted on a daily basis. Roughly estimated, stones worth Rs 5 lakh are plundered from hill every day.

It has been alleged that three influential persons and a local leader have carrying out such illegal activities, which have caused huge revenue losses to the state exchequer.

“Though the administration is well aware of the situation, it doesn’t dare to take any action against the persons behind such illegal activities. In such a situation, the STF should come into play,” local alleged.

Some Congress leaders and local residents alleged that the explosives are being supplied from Kolkata and a person hailing from Bihar is looking after the stone extraction exercise.

On the other hand, the quantity of stones being extracted and crushing is apparent from the fact that chips, metal and other byproducts are transported in about 50 to 60 Hyvas every day from the stone crushing units.

If officials intercept any vehicles carrying stones anywhere, the issue is settled immediately. Officials are hand in glove with the influential persons, locals pointed out.

President of the Congress’ district unit, Ranjit Das sought to know how the state government can turn a blind eye to such rampant loot of the stones when it is losing revenue worth crores of rupees.

“All such illegal activities have been taking place for the last five years under the very nose of the administration, but surprisingly no action is being taken. The STF should look into such illegalities here. If such things are allowed to happen for a few years more, the hill will be completely razed to the ground,” local Congress workers lamented.

BJP youth leader Santosh Pradhan said that none is above law. If the automated stone crushing units are not closed down, the party will stage protests. The Congress has also warned of agitation over the issue in the days to come.

