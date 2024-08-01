Lahore: Fast-bowling great Waqar Younis is likely to become the new Chief Cricket Officer (CCO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board, having joined the PCB as an advisor to the chairman of cricket affairs temporarily.

A source aware of the developments said that the former captain had joined the board in a paid position and not in any advisory position.

“Presently, he has been given the title of advisor to the chairman on cricket affairs. But, a new position similar to the one that Rob Key has in the English cricket board is being created for him and would be approved by the Board of Governors,” the source said.

The source added that Waqar, once given his new position, would also be part of the national selection committee and involved in issues linked to central contracts.

He said that Waqar had agreed to join as an advisor but first wanted to get acclimatised to his new role on the board.

He recently worked with various departments to learn about all the cricket-related matters, including international and domestic schedules, preparations and strategies for the coming international games and tests etc.

The fast bowler, who has been the bowling coach and head coach of the Pakistan team several times, agreed to join the PCB after relocating from Australia to Lahore with his family.

“He relocated last year to Lahore,” the source said.

PTI