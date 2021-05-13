Mumbai: There is a war-like situation going on between Israel and Palestine these days amid an ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Many well-known personalities from across the world are responding to the issue. Meanwhile, former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and actress Kangana Ranaut have inadvertently come face-to-face on social media over the issue.

Irfan Pathan tweeted Tuesday, “If you have even slightest of humanity. you will not support what’s happening in #Palestine #SaveHumanity.”

If you have even slightest of humanity you will not support what’s happening in #Palestine #SaveHumanity — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2021

In another tweet, he wrote, “Humanity has only one country and that is the whole world… #AllLivesMatter #Humanity”

Humanity has only one country and that is the whole world… #AllLivesMatter #Humanity — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 11, 2021

With Kangana’s Twitter account blocked, she took to Instagram to share the tweet of MLA Dinesh Chaudhary in one of her Instagram stories. In this tweet, it was written “Irfan Pathan has so much love for other country, but could not put a tweet on Bengal.”

Now in response to this, Irfan wrote: “All My tweets are either 4 humanity or countrymen, from a point of view of a guy who has represented India at d highest level. On d contrary counters I get from ppl like Kangna who’s account gets dismissed by spreading hate n some other paid accounts are only about hate. #planned.”

All My tweets are either 4 humanity or countrymen, from a point of view of a guy who has represented India at d highest level. On d contrary counters I get from ppl like Kangna who’s account get dismissed by spreading hate n some other paid accounts are only about hate. #planned — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 13, 2021

Let us tell you that actress Kangana’s Twitter account was recently suspended when she reacted to the violence in the West Bengal Assembly elections. However, she is still using her Instagram to express her opinion on socio-political issues.