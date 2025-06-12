Jajpur: Following the death of six more people, the state health machinery Wednesday launched a war-footing operation to tackle the diarrhoea outbreak in Jajpur district, the officials said Wednesday. District Collector P Anvesha Reddy said that over 500 people have been admitted to various hospitals from Tuesday night to Wednesday evening.

Sources confirmed the deaths of Sanatan Patra of Danagadi block and Tolaram Sharma of Marwadipada in Vyasanagar Municipality Tuesday night. Wednesday, Anjan Jena and Janaki Mallick of Korei block; Madanmohan Mallick and Dillip Mallick of Barchana block; and Sudarshan Patra and Basant Patra of Danagadi block also succumbed to the disease. According to official sources, multiple teams have been deployed to affected areas and nearby locations including Dharamshala, Vyasanagar Municipality, Danagadi, Rasulpur, and Korei block in Jajpur district.

Reports indicate the outbreak began in the Dharmasala area Tuesday, with several patients admitted to hospitals across the district. Residents of Dharamshala, Jajpur Road, Danagadi, and surrounding areas have also reported diarrhoea symptoms. Out of the affected persons, 40-50 have recovered and returned home after treatment, the Public Health director Nilakantha Mishra, said. He said around 20 critical cases are being treated at SCB Medical College and Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College, while others are admitted to CHCs in Dharmashala, Jajpur Road, Danagadi, and the DHH. Additional medicine specialists have been deployed, and hospitals are stocked with essential supplies including medicines, IV fluids, and injections. When asked about deaths, he said, “Two people have allegedly died due to diarrhoea.

However, the exact cause of their deaths is being investigated.” It is suspected that the outbreak occurred due to food poisoning as people fell ill after having food during a feast, Mishra said. The director also said two state-level health teams have been sent to the district. “The Jajpur Medical College staff and doctors have been deployed to treat patients, and adequate medicines are ready,” he said. He added that arrangements will be made if more doctors or nursing staff are needed. Mishra also said he will visit the district with another health team to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) teams are disinfecting drinking water sources, and food inspectors and disease surveillance teams are active on the ground. ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and multipurpose health workers are distributing halogen tablets, ORS packets, and medicines. Public awareness campaigns are underway to promote hygienic practices and safe food and water consumption.