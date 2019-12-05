Dhenkanal: Warden Manorama Behera and nurse Saswati Behera working at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here have been sacked and sent on long leave respectively. The decision was taken after a video of the warden giving injection to a female patient assisted by the nurse went viral on the social media.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Niranjan Mishra also that Saswati has been issued a show-cause letter asking her to explain her actions. He informed that the incident took place 15-20 days and said that a probe has been launched into how the video went viral. It should be stated here that a warden is not permitted to administer an injection to a patient.

In the video, warden Manorama can be seen administering an injection on the left hand of a patient at the female medicine ward.

After the video got widely circulated in various social media platforms, DHH authorities got the flak for negligence. People criticised them for allowing a warden to give an injection.

PNN