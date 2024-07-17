Bhubaneswar: The Amarda Road airstrip, a former wartime airfield, located near Rasgovindpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj District will be operationalised soon, State Commerce and Transport Minister Bhibhuti Bhusan Jena Wednesday said.

Jena disclosed this after holding a discussion with Odisha Housing and Urban Development and Public Enterprises Minister Krishna Chandra Mahapatra on the development of the old airstrip.

The Commerce and Transport minister reviewed the progress of work and directed the concerned authority to complete the necessary formalities.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 45 crore for development of the World War II airstrip at Amarda Road which has been identified for development under revival and development of unserved airports, heliports and water aerodromes scheme of the Government of India.

Built in the 1940s, the Amarda airstrip has an 11,000 feet concrete runway.

The proposal to renovate the airstrip for future operations under UDAN scheme will be realized soon and it will be developed as a commercial airport with acquisition of more land area and necessary infrastructure, Jena said.

