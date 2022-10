Mumbai: Action star Akshay Kumar attended a Kudo tournament, where he stunned all as he showcased his strength by breaking thick bricks with a hammer.

During Diwali celebrations, Akshay took out time for his annual Kudo tournament hosted in Surat, Gujarat.

He took to Instagram and shared a video wherein he was seen breaking bricks with a hammer.

For the caption, he wrote: “Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning.”

Also Read – Anupam Kher announces new chat show

“I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the acting front, Akshay’s latest release is Ram Setu. He also has Selfiee, OMG: Oh My God 2, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Soorarai Pottru remake.