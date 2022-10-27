Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced his new talk show “Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain”, which will premiere on his YouTube channel Friday.

The actor took to his official Twitter page Wednesday night to share the news.

“Friends! Coming soon my new #ChatShow ‘Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain’. On my @YouTube channel.

“Can you guess who will be the first guest of this inspirational show of mine? The person who guesses correctly will get a huge reward! Jai Ho!” he wrote.

Kher has previously hosted “The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” on Colors channel. The talk show, which ran from July 2014 to November 2015, featured a new celebrity every week.

The actor will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, slated to hit the screens November 11.