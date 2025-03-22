A viral video of a street brawl similar to the famous Baghpat incident is doing the rounds on various social media platforms.

A heated altercation between devotees en route to Mata Purnagiri Devi temple and local fruit vendors in Sambhal turned into a full-blown street fight, leaving bystanders stunned.

The viral clip was shared on ‘X’ by journalist Sachin Gupta.

संभल में संतरे के रेट पर संघर्ष। फल विक्रेताओं और श्रद्धालुओं में खूब लाठी–डंडे चले। ये श्रद्धालु माता पूर्णागिरी देवी दर्शन करने जा रहे थे। pic.twitter.com/WGo5goWDD0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 22, 2025

The viral video of the incident shows men from both groups attacking each other with lathis and fists, reminiscent of the infamous Baghpat brawl.

According to a source, the fight broke out in a busy marketplace when some devotees questioned the price of oranges being sold by a vendor. A verbal spat soon escalated as more people got involved, leading to a violent scuffle. Within moments, both sides picked up sticks and engaged in a physical fight, forcing passers-by to take cover.

In the viral video, several men can be seen aggressively swinging lathis at each other while others try to dodge the blows. Some individuals attempt to intervene, but the chaos continues as people wrestle and hurl abuses.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

It can be mentioned here that the Baghpat lathi fight video became an instant internet sensation in February 2021, showcasing a chaotic street brawl between two groups of chaat vendors in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district. The scuffle, which involved men wielding lathis and engaging in a no-holds-barred fistfight, left netizens both amused and shocked.

PNN