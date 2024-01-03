Hyderabad: A delivery boy of Zomato took a horse ride to deliver an order in Hyderabad Tuesday after petrol stations ran out of fuel due to strike by truckers over a new law on hit-and-run accidents.

The delivery boy wearing Zomato bag was seen riding the horse on a road near Imperial hotel in Chanchalguda area in the old city.

The video of the young man riding the horse to deliver the order was shared by an ‘X’ handle named ‘Arbaaz The Great’ and has been doing rounds on social media since then.

#Hyderabadi Bolde Kuch bhi Kardete 😅

Due To Closure of #PetrolPumps in Hyderabad, A Zomato Delivery boy came out to deliver food on horse at #Chanchalgudaa near to imperial hotel.#Hyderabad #ZomatoMan #DeliversOnHorse#TruckDriversProtest pic.twitter.com/UUABgUPYc1 — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) January 2, 2024

The delivery boy came up with the innovative idea after his two-wheeler ran out of petrol. Petrol banks were either shut after running out of stock or there were long queues of customers.

The video reminded people of a visual of a Swiggy man riding a horse to deliver food in Mumbai in 2020 amid heavy rains.

PNN & Agencies