New Delhi: ICC has unveiled the official anthem, ‘Feel the Thrill,’ for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, composed and performed by Anirudh Ravichander. The high-energy track aims to build global excitement ahead of the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will begin February 7, with India and Sri Lanka co-hosting the tournament, the governing body announced Friday.

However, A total of 20 teams will compete, divided into four groups of five. Three matches will be played each day during the group stage. India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group and will face each other February 15.