Mumbai: The teaser of actor Kay Kay Menon-starrer Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story has been unveiled Thursday and it is packed with high octane action.

The teaser of Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, takes the viewers back to where it all began for the young R&AW agent. Kay Kay reprises his role of Himmat Singh.

The upcoming Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story goes back in time to 2001 and explores the formative years of Himmat Singh and how he uses his wit and intelligence for a high-impact operation.

Joining the action-packed series, Aftab Shivdasani, Aadil Khan will make an entry with new talent Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka alongside Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, KP Mukherjee, and many others.

Talking about the new season, director Neeraj Pandey said: “We have always envisioned Special Ops as a multi-layered franchise which would be leveraged on characters, scale and format innovation.”

Producer Shital Bhatia added: “Keeping up with the scale and high-production aesthetics of Special Ops 1.5 was extremely challenging during the lockdown, we hope the audiences enjoy the show as much as we loved making it.”

Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story will be premiering on Disney+Hotstar.