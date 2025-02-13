While most Indian weddings are marred by those occasional awkward relative or forgotten vows, this particular marriage ceremony in Uttar Pradesh was interrupted by a wild cat. And not just any cat, but a leopard with a taste for adventure.

A viral video in this regard is making the rounds on social media.

The wedding celebration in Lucknow took an unexpected twist when the leopard decided to crash the party, sending guests into a frenzy. The incident occurred when the leopard — likely straying from its natural habitat — wandered into the venue.

As the commotion escalated, local authorities sprang into action. Both police and forest department officials arrived to handle the situation.

However, things took a turn for the worse when the leopard snatched a rifle from one of the officers in the rescue team.

Leopard Attack in Lucknow (A wedding was going on at Buddheshwar MM Lawn in Lucknow, when suddenly a leopard entered from somewhere and and snatched the rifle of a policeman…)

Despite the dramatic twist, the rescue team finally managed to bring the situation under control, a video shared by photojournalist Mohammad Imran on ‘X’ suggested.

After a tense standoff, the leopard was safely tranquillised and captured using a net.

The viral video of the leopard left social media users buzzing with disbelief and humour over the most unusual wedding crasher in recent memory.

