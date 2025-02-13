February 14 marks Valentine’s Day, and if you’re planning to explore online dating, you need to stay cautious. The internet is flooded with fake dating apps, deepfake videos, and other scams, making it easier for fraudsters to trap unsuspecting users. Distinguishing between real people and AI-powered chatbots has become increasingly difficult.

AI chatbots replacing human interaction in dating

A report by McAfee revealed that 61% of Indians believe AI chatbots can replicate human emotions. Additionally, 51% of Indians reported encountering AI chatbots posing as humans on dating apps and social media. Meanwhile, 38% expressed concern that forming emotional bonds with AI chatbots increases the risk of being scammed.

Indians are turning to social media for love

While dating apps like Tinder and Bumble remain popular in India, many people are now seeking romantic connections through social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. Scammers are exploiting this trend by creating fake profiles to deceive users. According to the report, 69% of Indians have encountered AI-generated profiles or images on social media and dating platforms.

Rise in celebrity impersonation scams

Scams involving fake celebrity identities are also on the rise. 42% of Indians reported that either they or someone they know had been contacted by scammers pretending to be celebrities. Falling for such scams has led to significant financial losses, mental distress, and data theft.

With online dating scams becoming more sophisticated, users must remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.