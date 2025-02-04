Los Angeles: Sabrina Carpenter was not only nominated in multiple Grammy categories but also bagged the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album Short and Sweet.

While accepting the award she said “I’m still out of breath from the performance, so I really was not expecting this,.”

“And all those nominees that were just on the screen are some of my favorite artists in the world, and I can’t believe I’m nominated against them, or even in this room right now. This is, whoa — my first Grammy, so I’m gonna cry,” Carpenter added.

However, it wasn’t just her victory that had everyone buzzing—it was her jaw-dropping red carpet look and a quirky accessory that stole the spotlight.

The singer shined in a strapless gold gown that perfectly showcased her enviable figure, embellished with sequins and diamonds.

She paired the gown with an elegant diamond necklace, chic heels, and classic old Hollywood hair and makeup.

Yet, what truly caught everyone’s attention was a viral video of Sabrina sipping from a bedazzled flask that matched her gown to perfection, adding a playful touch to her glamorous appearance.

PNN & Agencies