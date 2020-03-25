Bhubaneswar: Amid coronavirus lockdown, ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan has released a video appealing the people of the state to maintain social distancing to keep the highly-infectious coronavirus at bay.

In the video, Salman greets people in Odia by saying “Mora Odia bhai o bhauninku Salman ra namaskar” and urges them to abide by the state government’s directive to fight against COVID-19. He requests people to follow government’s guidelines such as using handkerchiefs while sneezing, maintaining a distance of one meter and washing hands frequently with soap.

Besides, he appealed the people to support the state government in its fight against coronavirus.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 21-day lockdown across the country in view of rise in COVID-19 infections. Patnaik has also encouraged the people of the state to take an oath to stay at home with their families.

(PNN)