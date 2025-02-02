Bhubaneswar: Around February 28, 2025, a rare alignment of seven planets — Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars — will be visible after sunset, according to NASA.

However, the planets won’t form a perfect line. “You can draw a line that’s an arc, but it’s not an alignment like what you would have in your mind,” informed Parshati Patel, an astrophysicist and science communicator with Stellar Dreams, to CBC News.

This event is exceptional because alignments involving all seven planets are extremely rare, offering a unique opportunity for skywatchers. These planets will appear in the same region of the sky, creating a spectacular display.

Viewing the planets

To observe the alignment, stargazers should look toward the western horizon shortly after sunset. Venus and Jupiter, being the brightest of the group, will stand out, while Mercury and Mars will be lower in the sky. Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will be positioned higher. The varying elevations of the planets across the evening sky will add to the beauty of the spectacle.

Observation tips

While most of these planets will be visible to the naked eye, some, like Neptune and Uranus, may require binoculars or a telescope due to their faintness.

For a clearer view, find a location with a dark sky, away from city lights. A stargazing app can be helpful in pinpointing the exact locations of these planets.

PNN