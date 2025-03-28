A wannabe thief learned the hard way that crime does not pay, especially when you mess with the wrong person. A viral video shows a bicycle thief attempting a daring escape, only to get caught mid-air and receive a knuckle sandwich from the furious owner.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by sports commentator Steve Inman.

After getting caught, a bike thief tries to escape, but ends up getting disciplined by the bike owner instead. pic.twitter.com/iqpn1Myk3V — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) March 27, 2025

The viral video, captured by a security camera near a house fence, begins with the thief lifting a parked bicycle. With a swift motion, he tosses it over the fence onto a footpath, seemingly executing his getaway plan. But just as he climbs the tall, pointed metallic fence to escape — his luck takes a nosedive.

Just as he climbs the tall fence and is moments away from swinging his second leg over, the bicycle’s owner storms onto the scene. The owner, a towering figure, grabs the struggling thief before he can escape, pulling him down with sheer force.

The thief, still struggling to swing his second leg over the fence, realises he is doomed. Before he can fully escape, the owner grabs him like a cat snatching a mouse.

Afterwards, a free boxing lesson takes place. The giant owner rains down heavy punches on the thief, shaking him up like a faulty vending machine.

The wannabe stealer, now reduced to a punching bag, stops resisting and accepts his fate, probably rethinking his life choices.

The video has since gone viral, with ‘X’ users criticising the thief’s failed attempt. Many have pointed out the irony of the situation, calling it a case of instant karma.

One user wrote: “Nothing I mean nothing is better than immediate on the spot justice”

Another user commented: “Man, he REALLY loves that bike!”

