Buguda: A watchtower built by the forest department 25 years ago at Buguda in Ganjam district for tourists was made operational recently.

Buguda is known outside for its conservation of endangered blackbucks. A large number of tourists visit the area throughout the year.

Due to lack of upkeep and maintenance, the watchtower had turned into a safe haven for tipplers and anti-social elements. Some media reported about it a few days ago.

Taking note of the reports, Ghumsar divisional forest officer Satyanarayan Behera directed Buguda ranger to take necessary steps for operationalisation of the watchtower.

Forest officials cleared bushes and creepers around the facility at Subudhipalli pond while a forest official was deployed at the tower.

“The watchtower will facilitate tourists coming here to enjoy free movements of blackbucks in the locality,” said the ranger.

PNN