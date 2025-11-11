A shocking video from Namakkal-Salem Road in Tamil Nadu has gone viral, showing a terrifying encounter between a driver and an unexpected passenger, a snake. The driver was left stunned after spotting the reptile slithering beneath his car’s side mirror while driving.

In the video, the snake can be seen hanging from the mirror, appearing to be tightly entangled. Despite repeated attempts to free itself, the snake remains stuck, writhing as the car continues moving. The situation looks extremely dangerous for both the driver and others in the vehicle, as the car keeps moving while the snake dangles from the side. It is still unclear how or when the snake was eventually removed.

⚠️ Safety Alert for Drivers! Shocking Incident on Namakkal–Salem Road: Snake Discovered Inside Car’s Side Mirror While Driving As the cold and rainy season sets in, motorists are urged to be extra cautious before hitting the road. Always inspect your vehicle thoroughly… pic.twitter.com/AOGzVdArxi — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) November 11, 2025

The video was shared on X by the handle Karnataka Portfolio, along with a cautionary note urging drivers to carefully inspect their vehicles, especially the side mirrors, before starting their journey.

The post further warns that with the onset of winter and the rainy season, drivers should remain extra vigilant. Snakes and other small creatures often seek warmth and may crawl into vehicle parts, such as hoods or mirrors, posing a potential danger to both people and animals.