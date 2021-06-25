Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media Friday for some fitness inspiration. The early riser shared a dance video of him learning Ginga Capoeira from his trainer in the wee hours of the day.

“Rise and learn. #Ginga #Capoeira #6am@mustafa_thebull_ahmed,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ginga Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines dance, music and acrobatics.

The charismatic actor was seen diligently dancing on slow African beats in his gym. He was dressed in perfect gym wear, a grey T-shirt, white shorts, white shoes and his signature cap.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled Sam Bahadur. He also has the titular role in Shoojit Sircar’s biopic of Udham Singh, titled Sardar Usham Singh. His other upcoming film is the comedy drama Mr Lele.