Bihar: A clock tower constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh in Bihar Sharif under the Smart City Project reportedly stopped working just a day after its inauguration. A user shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Rs 40 lakh Clock Tower in Bihar Sharif, built under the Smart City project, stopped working the very next day of inauguration! Can you imagine the level of corruption? Modi’s flop schemes list is longer than any Bollywood actor’s filmography: Smart City, Skill India, Swachh Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat… Oh, and that’s possibly the ugliest clock tower ever built by mankind!”

🚨 ₹40 lakh Clock Tower in Bihar Sharif, built under the Smart City project, stopped working the very next day of inauguration! Can you imagine the level of corruption? Modi’s flop schemes list is longer than any Bollywood actor’s filmography:

Smart City, Skill India, Swachh… pic.twitter.com/lAldGwV60p — Chikku (@imChikku_) April 7, 2025

Another post claimed that “some unidentified individuals have stolen the tower’s wiring cable.”

This shabbily painted, poorly finished, concrete clock tower in Bihar Sharif, built under 'Smart City' project, had its clock stop working within 24 hours of inauguration. Guess the production cost? Only ₹40 lakh! Just 40 lakhs for this architectural marvel! Hats off! pic.twitter.com/GZqnGX8z7Q — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 6, 2025

As the posts went viral, the administration rejected the claims.

In a post on X, Bihar Sharif Smart City Limited said, “Some media handles are spreading rumors that the clock tower in Bihar Sharif has been built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. Please refrain from believing such rumors. You are hereby informed that the design of this clock tower has not been finalized yet, and its construction work is also not complete.”

In another post, the agency clarified, “You are also informed that the cable of the newly constructed clock tower in Bihar Sharif has been stolen by some unknown individuals and needs to be reinstalled. The inauguration of this clock tower will take place only after its complete construction.”