Delhi: COVID-19 pandemic is spreading rapidly and has hit the world hard. In India, cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have exceeded 7.42 lakhs. In such a situation, post lockdown, the government has made it mandatory for all citizens to wear a mask if they step out of their house.

Despite this, many people are being spotted on the streets without one. These people must watch this video of a monkey that is going viral on social media.

In the video, the monkey makes a face mask with a cloth on the road and goes for a walk. People are very fond of this video on social media.

IFS officer Sushant Nanda shared this video on his Twitter account Tuesday. It can be seen that several monkeys are sitting on a sidewalk. Moments later, one of the monkeys picks up a piece of cloth and wraps it around his face and neck – quite like how we wear a mask on our face. It then walks with the cloth covering his face like no one’s watching.

“After seeing head scarfs being used as a face mask,” Susanta Nanda captioned the video. (PS: Don’t miss how he swung the scarf).

After seeing head scarfs being used as face mask😊😊 pic.twitter.com/86YkiV0UHc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 7, 2020

So far the clip has received over 32,000 views and various hilarious comments.