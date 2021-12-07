In a bizarre incident, a youth gatecrashed the wedding of his ex-girlfriend and forcibly smeared sindoor on her forehead in front of the groom on the wedding day. Someone present at the wedding recorded the whole incident and the video is now going viral on different social media platforms.

As the bride and groom were about to exchange garlands, the bride’s jilted lover turned up at the venue and did the filmiest thing possible. After some rituals, as the groom proceeds to put the varmaala on the bride, a man turns up. Covered in a scarf, the man smears sindoor on the bride’s forehead forcibly even when she tries to cover her face with her veil.

The bizarre wedding took place in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. It all started in Harpur, Budhat in Gorakhpur, when a wedding was taking place. The viral video shows the bride and groom standing on the stage surrounded by relatives. After some rituals, as the groom proceeds to put the varmaala on the bride, a man turns up. Covered in a scarf, the man smears sindoor on the bride’s forehead forcibly even when she tries to cover her face with her veil.

Apparently, the man was the bride’s ex-lover who had gone out of town for work some months ago. In the meantime, the girl’s marriage was promised to someone else and when the man came to know about it, he decided to profess his love in a filmy way.

While the ruckus was created by the ex-lover, some family members called 112 and PRV (Police Response Vehicles) responded promptly.

However, the drama doesn’t only end here. The next morning of the incident, the girl was married to the groom only and the ex-lover was sent back home after much cajoling.