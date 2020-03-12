Mumbai: Bollywood’s diva Kareena Kapoor Khan says she loves slow motion shots. Kareena shared a video of herself walking in slow motion on Instagram.

The actress is seen sporting a jacket which has police written on it. It seems the video was taken during the shooting of “Angrezi Medium”.

“Oh how I love slo mo shots… captured by the mad @homster,” Kareena captioned the video.

“Angrezi Medium” is directed by Homi Adajania and the film is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy “Hindi Medium” that also starred Irrfan Khan.

The sequel will feature Irrfan and Kareena with Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. It is scheduled to release Friday.