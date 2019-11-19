New Delhi: Viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal has been facing the wrath of social media users for her attitude and misbehavior after she reportedly abused a fan for asking her a selfie. Angry fans have been trolling her on social media.

Twitter is filled with her memes and she has become a laughing stock for people. Recently, a picture of Ranu’s over makeup has become a meme fest on Twitter. She is all over the internet for her makeup look.

Recently, Ranu reached a FM studio in Kanpur to promote her song from Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming movie ‘Teri Meri Kahaani’. She is seen in the makeup look that has been going viral.

A video from the FM studio was shared by RJ Sugandha. In this video, Ranu Mandal can be heard singing the title track of her song ‘Teri Meri Kahaani’ that turned her into a social media sensation.

For the uninitiated, Ranu Mondal recently misbehaved with a fan after she reportedly touched her while asking for a selfie. This infuriated Ranu who scolded the fan claiming that she had now become a celebrity.

Her attitude has surprised social media users who have demanded to return her back to Ranaghat railway station from where she became famous, thanks to social media.

Ranu Mondal, who sang at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal, became an overnight superstar through one of his videos. In this video, Ranu Lata Mangeshkar was heard singing ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Impressed by the voice of Ranu Mondal, Himesh Reshammiya offered her to sing in his film. The special thing is that Ranu Mondal has sung not one, but three songs with Himesh Reshammiya, which includes Teri Meri Kahani, Adi and Aashiqui.